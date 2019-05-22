Netflix on Tuesday dropped the episode titles and trailers for the fifth instalment of its an anthology series, "Black Mirror".
"Black Mirror" taps into our collective unease with the modern world, with each stand-alone episode a sharp, suspenseful tale exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia leading to an unforgettable – and sometimes unsettling – conclusion. Season 5 will see the likes of Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie and Topher Grace as the star in the three standalone-episode season.
"Smithereens"
A cab driver with an agenda becomes the centre of attention on a day that rapidly spirals out of control. Cast: Andrew Scott, Damson Idris and Topher Grace.
"Rachel, Jack and Ashley, too"
A lonely teenager yearns to connect with her favourite pop star - whose charmed existence isn’t quite as rosy it appears. Cast: Miley Cyrus, Angourie Rice and Madison Davenport.
"Striking Vipers"
Two estranged college friends reunite in later life, triggering a series of events that could alter their lives forever. Cast: Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff and Ludi Lin.
The series is created and written by Charlie Brooker, and executive produced by Brooker and Annabel Jones.