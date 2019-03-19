"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina". Picture: Supplied

Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" re-imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Part 2, which is set to premiere on 5 April, finds Sabrina exploring her darker side, curious to learn more about her heritage, while struggling to maintain her friendships in the mortal world.

Romantically, Sabrina is caught in an unholy love triangle with between sexy warlock Nicholas Scratch and salt-of-the-Earth mortal Harvey Kinkle. Meanwhile, The Dark Lord, Madame Satan, and Father Blackwood continue to conjure chaos in the Spellman household and the town of Greendale. And they aren’t the only ones trying to raise hell. Everything is in question…relationships, identity, true intentions…when the devil’s work is at hand.

Watch the official trailer below.

The badder the magic, the bigger the havoc. #CAOS returns April 5. pic.twitter.com/ec6RQrqMyb — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) March 18, 2019



