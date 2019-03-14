Screengrab/YouTube

Now, this is a story all about how the internet got flipped-turned upside down, and I'd like to take a minute - just sit right there - I'll tell you how a fan made a reboot of "The Prince of Bel Air". If you grew up in the 90s then you probably have a lifelong stan-ship with the now Hollywood heavyweight Will Smith who starred as was the star of the American sitcom that originally aired on NBC from 1990 to 1996.

So it's understandable that the internet went apeshi*t when Morgan Cooper "rebooted" the show with a 2019 spin on the 90s classic.

The video was so good, that former cast member Tatyana Ali got in her feelings about it. Retweeting the video, she wrote: "This is cool... got me feeling some kinda way".

Taking to Twitter, Morgan shared the video and explained: "Like most 90’s kids, I grew up watching Fresh Prince. Even as a kid, I always thought there was more to the story...so I decided to make this.".

The video has garnered nearly a million views since it was published on YouTube on Wednesday.





See fan reactions below.

When is it coming out??? pic.twitter.com/Vr179V2JQv — LLÖdeCusHeCool (@CapitalOde) March 11, 2019

This is amazing!!! I was literally yelling out "Yoooo!" every time a new feature / character popped up... when Jazzy Jeff was on, I lost it. I need this to be Netflix and Will... — Rodrigo Bravo (@mrbravo365) March 11, 2019

this is incredible - beautifully shot, well acted, emotional even as a trailer/promo. this is the grownup remake that FP fans would love to see. well done! — Droi Media (@DroiMedia) March 10, 2019