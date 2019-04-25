Ser Jaime Lannister and Ser Brienne of Tarth in formation ahead of the Battle for Winterfell PICTURE: Helen Sloan/HBO

Formation. The first few moments of the third episode of the final season, had me thinking of Beyoncé's





Because that's exactly what everyone is doing- getting into formation, ready to fight for their lives ahead of the Battle for Winterfell.





The second episode was one of the best of the show and showed our favourite characters relaxed, probably for the first time since the first season. We got more reunions, funny and sad moments and also some major reveals.





I'm still sad thinking about how it probably is the last time we see some of these characters on the show and so the episode was a fitting tribute to them, their journey and how their stories have come to their natural end.





One of my favourite moments was seeing Brienne of Tarth finally get her dues- being knighted. Why had it taken so long? Why couldn't Jaime do it in King's Landing? SMH





I also loved Podrick Payne's Jenny's Song. Firstly, we haven't had a song on the song in a while; Podrick is one of my favourite characters on the show and I somehow know that he will die. Why else would they show us a scene of him sparring with another villager, teaching them how to fight? It's clear his watch has also ended.





So the third episode, which is still title-less until Sunday (Monday at 3am), is basically about the Battle of Winterfell. It's written by Bryan Cogman and directed by Miguel Sapochnik. It took 55 nights to shoot. Take that in. FIFTY FIVE!





It's the longest episode of the show so far and will probably be the most emotional- even more emotional than the Red Wedding.





That's all the information we have from what we can expect on the show, but something is certain- THERE WILL BE BLOOD!



