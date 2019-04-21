Well, here we are.





After eight years; 67 episodes; countless deaths - actually, make that 2,339 deaths; approximately that many fan theories and predictions; and enough content to keep the entire Internet full, we've made it to the home stretch.





These are the last six Sunday nights we get to spend with "Game of Thrones" and like the Unsullied marching toward Winterfell, we have a lot of ground to cover.





So let's take inspiration from both the straightforward fact-recitation style of Samwell Tarly and the sarcastic quip style of Euron Greyjoy and look back at the episode titled, simply, "Winterfell."