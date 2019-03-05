Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister in "Game of Thrones" Picture: HBO

It's become an almost monthly habit now that HBO releases a teaser for season 8 - the final season - of the worldwide popular fantasy series, 'Game of Thrones'. There were teasers in January and February that got everyone hyped, and now they have finally dropped the official trailer.

You're going to have to keep the dragonglass nearby because it appears the White Walkers are ready to fight.

In the final trailer, we see the last battle for Westeros begins in earnest, and you see rivals come face to face.

In previous teasers, we saw Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) in the crypts of Winterfell, but now they are ready to take on their united family battles and settle their personal vendettas.

The Army of the Dead is the most imminent threat as is the Ice Dragon that closed the final scene of Season 7 with a spine-chilling climax

WATCH: This is the latest Game Of Thrones trailer: