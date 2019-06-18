Jon Snow played by Kit Harington. Picture: HELEN SLOAN/HBO

The final season of "Game of Thrones" was met with tons of criticism from fans and critics alike, and now YouTube channel "Eating Things" has made a deep fake video of Jon Snow apologising for it. Deep fake videos are re-edited scenes using human image synthesis through artificial intelligence to superimpose new footage on videos or images. This is mainly used by VFX (visual effects) artists to make fake videos or fix bad CGI.

In the video, the VFX guys from "Eating Things" take the scene from the episode four of the final season, where Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington, gives a speech at the funeral of the fallen soldiers following "The Battle of Winterfell".

However, instead of Snow bidding farewell to the fallen warriors in the battle against the Night King and his undead army, he apologises to fans for wasting their time on the final season. Saying that he's sorry they "didn't learn anything from the ending of Lost" and that he has more lines in this video than the entire last season.

Snow goes on to say that he knows nothing made sense at the end of the season and the fact that the Starbucks cup incident was the smallest mistake in the show's final season, was a clear indication that they "f***ed up".

He then takes blame on behalf of everyone and ends the video by burning season 8's script and asking fans to forget about the season forever.

Warning video has strong language.

Watch the video below: