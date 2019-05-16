Roberto Kyle and Craig Adriaanse in "Arendsvlei". Picture: Screenshot

Local Afrikaans telenovela "Arendsvlei" had their first queer kiss between Arendsvlei High School learners Lee-Roy Foster (Roberto Kyle) and Wesley Rossouw (Craig Adriaanse). "Arendsvlei" is the story of a semi-private high school on the Cape Flats run by the Cupido family.

Foster and Rossouw's romance has been unfolding for months and on Wednesday the big moment finally happened with the two boys lip-locking after an emotional scene.

Fans of the show and fellow cast members praised the show for depicting earnest queer representation.

The creator of the show Theltom Masimila also commented about the scene saying: "Penguin Films and I pitched "Arendsvlei" to M-Net and kykNET in January 2018. This was one of the 1st storylines I wrote and every one on the panel was on board from day 1! I thank the channel and the viewers."

@Penguin_films and I pitched #Arendsvlei to Mnet and @kykNETkie @kykNETtv in January 2018. This was one of the 1st storylines I wrote and every one on the panel was on board from day 1! I thank the channel and the viewers🙏🏽🌈 #LoveWins #WesLee https://t.co/jmgvL10WC0 — Theltom Masimila (@TheltomMasimila) May 15, 2019

See the reactions below:

Coloured boys showing emotion ugh!!! I stan!!! https://t.co/XZLdNEJawr — Gareth (@GarethGage) May 15, 2019

#Arendsvlei what a beautiful episode . So proud of Roberto and Craig 😭❤️🏳️‍🌈 — IG: jovial.jae (@jamiejagers1) May 16, 2019

Julle is awesome ouens I was sitting smiling with tears falling Wow just beautiful acting 👌 — ROSHÉ RODRIGUEZ (@anSollie) May 15, 2019

Had a few emotions going through my body there for a moment

Gawd my Lawd Praise these guys for their acting skills pic.twitter.com/8Q5ScRqemb — Ansley Jantjies (@Henwill86) May 15, 2019

At last! Sjoe nou kan ek maar doodgaan🤣🤣🤣🤣julle is amazeballs verby. Amazing rol wat julle al twee speel. Ek wil sommer n vlieg op die muur is wanneer julle 2 alleen is🤭🤭🤭😉😉😉 — Claire Ismail (@Issy_girl) May 16, 2019

WHAAT THE KISS IT.IT... FINALLY HAPPENED OH MY GOOOOSSSSHHHHH I- I'M SPEECHLESS Y'ALL #Arendsvlei pic.twitter.com/CIxLr8ruUH — Benito✨ (@_thisaint__it__) May 15, 2019

I waited a long time to see #WesLee kiss!! It was long overdue! #Arendsvlei — KING K 👑 (@_KingKarabo) May 15, 2019



