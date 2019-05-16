Roberto Kyle and Craig Adriaanse in "Arendsvlei". Picture: Screenshot

Local Afrikaans telenovela "Arendsvlei" had their first queer kiss between Arendsvlei High School learners Lee-Roy Foster (Roberto Kyle) and Wesley Rossouw (Craig Adriaanse). 

"Arendsvlei" is the story of a semi-private high school on the Cape Flats run by the Cupido family.

Foster and Rossouw's romance has been unfolding for months and on Wednesday the big moment finally happened with the two boys lip-locking after an emotional scene. 

Fans of the show and fellow cast members praised the show for depicting earnest queer representation. 

The creator of the show Theltom Masimila also commented about the scene saying: "Penguin Films and I pitched "Arendsvlei" to M-Net and kykNET in January 2018. This was one of the 1st storylines I wrote and every one on the panel was on board from day 1! I thank the channel and the viewers."

See the reactions below: