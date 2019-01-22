South Africa's littlest DJ is a fan-favourite at "America’s Got Talent (AGT)" spin-off show, "America’s Got Talent: The Champions" which is currently airing in the US. DJ Arch Jnr, whose real name is Oratilwe AJ Hlongwane, wowed the crowd and impressed the judges as he spins the decks on stage.

Executive producer and judge, Simon Cowell said: Simon told the six-year-old: "You and I need to be talking after this show, cause I've got some plans for you, trust me. I think you are a total, total little star. I absolutely love you!"

Arch, who won "SA's Got Talent" in 2015, is the youngest person to have ever bag the "Got Talent" title. He also holds the Guinness World Record as the youngest DJ.

The episode aired in the States on Monday, and viewers will have to vote for their favourite act to go through to the next round. Responding to fans' praise on YouTube, Arch wrote: Hope you all enjoyed my performance, thank you so much for the love (sic)"