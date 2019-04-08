Beyoncé. Picture: Instagram

After Netflix dropped a cryptic post on Sunday, the streaming site has an officially confirmed that 'Homecoming' is the long-awaited Beyonce documentary of her epic Coachella performance last year. Following the yellow text, graphic teasing "Homecoming" dropped by the popular streaming service on Sunday, sending the BeyHive in meltdown mode.

On Monday, the official trailer for the special debuting on April 17 arrived with footage from the two-weekend concert. This along with unseen BTS clips while a voice over of famed poet Maya Angelou plays in the background.

This will the first time since Self-Titled and the mini BTS clips shared on YouTube, that was released in 2013, where fans and members of the BeyHive will get a look at the Queen Bey's process when it comes to live performances.

'Homecoming' presents an intimate look at Beyoncé’s historic 2018 Coachella performance that paid homage to America's historically black colleges and universities.

Interspersed with candid footage and interviews detailing the preparation and powerful intent behind her vision, Homecoming traces the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement.

'Homecoming' will stream on Netflix worldwide on April 17.