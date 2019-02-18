Pallance Dladla in "Shadow". Picture: Netflix

Netflix on Monday announced that its action-packed locally produced show, "Shadow," will be launching on the global service on 8 March 2019. "Shadow" is set and filmed in the heart of Johannesburg, starring local talent, Pallance Dladla who plays the role of Shadow himself and Amanda du-Pont, who plays Ashley, his love interest.

Following the brutal and unjust murder of a young girl, Johannesburg detective and former task force specialist, Shadrach ‘Shadow’ Khumalo, quits his job to become a fixer for people who, like him, have been failed by the criminal justice system. With the help of his former partner, Shadow cuts a swathe through the city’s underworld taking full advantage of a rare condition that affects his central nervous system: he is impervious to physical pain.

Netflix also recently announced that they're working on another South African original series, "Queen Sono," which stars Pearl Thusi and will Kagiso Lediga at the director's helm.

Watch the official "Shadow" trailer below.



