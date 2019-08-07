Emo Adams is the new host of 'Noot Vir Noot' which starts on Thursday August 15 on SABC. Picture Supplied

"Noot vir Noot" has gotten a modern, fresh new look and sound and Emo Adams is ready to host the show. At the end of season 43 of the popular music quiz show, Johan Stemmet stepped down, but remains as an executive producer of the show.

Ahead of the debut of singer, musician and stage performer Emo Adams taking over the reigns on Thursday ,August 15, the team at SABC 2 gave media a sneak peek of the show

Rightfully so, all the attention has been on entertainer and TV presenter Emo Adams as he takes over from Johan Stemmet but Emo admits that in the beginning it took some time to get his head around the task at hand: “At first you have your reservations... as would anyone because 'Noot vir Noot' is an institution in everyone’s homes,” says Emo.

While Emo is at ease as quiz master, it’s refreshing to see the small format tweaks on "Noot vir Noot".

The band has been replaced and DJ Shelley (Rochelle De Bruyn) has stepped into the role of providing the musical clues for the show.

It’s a great addition to the show, gives it a modern sound and makes the new games and format a lot more fun.

Johan Stemmet had his catch phrases like “Hiers ‘n R50 vir jou” (Here’s a R50 for you) and it’s good to see that Emo has a few of his own.

One of my favourite moments during the show is when Emo turns to his co-host and says: “DJ Shelley kap it” when he wants her to turn on the music.

It’s these small moments that makes this a very different "Noot vir Noot", one that is looking to the future and shrugging off some of its past stereotypes.