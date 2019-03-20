Three weeks in March and three months away from its premiere date, Netflix dropped the official trailer for "Stranger Things" season 3 on Wednesday.
While the main teen cast shows visible changes in their appearance, which is seemingly note in the tagline “One summer can change everything" and teaser tag like "it's feeding time" viewers best prepared for the chills when Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, and the rest of the gang drops on the streaming service of 4 July.
it's almost feeding time 🙃 pic.twitter.com/20gokeuKJs— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) March 19, 2019
The two-minute 49-second trailer debuts a beastly variation of the Mind Flayer and gives us our first look at new cast members Cary Elwes and Jake Busey in action as sleazy Mayor Kline and Hawkins Post reporter Bruce.
Watch the trailer below.
one summer can change everything. #StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/ssGf3sOep8— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) March 20, 2019