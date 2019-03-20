Three weeks in March and three months away from its premiere date, Netflix dropped the official trailer for "Stranger Things" season 3 on Wednesday.

While the main teen cast shows visible changes in their appearance, which is seemingly note in the tagline “One summer can change everything" and teaser tag like "it's feeding time" viewers best prepared for the chills when Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, and the rest of the gang drops on the streaming service of 4 July.