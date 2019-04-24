Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister. Picture: HBO

So you want to get in on the "Game of Thrones"





It's like a "Game of Thrones" crash course and it's only over six minutes.





And it's funny, too.





Shared by Joe Charman on Facebook, the video has gone viral with more than 1,2 million views since he posted it.

"The longest song ever 😂😂😂 But it works out to less than 1 minute per season so strap in and get all caught up!!" he wrote, describing the video.

And when you actually listen to the whole song, it does give you a recap on what has happened on the show so far. Plus, it will make you literally laugh out loud.

So go on the "Game of Thrones" journey and laugh along at how funny the song is and get caught up with every episode.

Watch the video below:

train, but don't know where to start? Well, this video might make it really easy for you.