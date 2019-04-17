Trevor Noah was a guest on the Ellen DeGeneres show on Tuesday, and Ellen took it upon herself to help him find a potential girlfriend with a game of "Who'd You Rather?".
During the game, Noah made some interesting choices. He first had to choose between Rihanna and Taylor Swift. Noah chose Rihanna instantly, adding that it would be an easy relationship because they share the same birth date so he'd never forget hers. But when he had to choose between Rihanna and Tiffany Haddish he opted to give Rihanna the boot because she's too famous, and he would want the relationship to "be more equal".
He also revealed that he'd always wanted to date a Kardashian "for a week". DeGeneres then promised to put in a good word for him after seemingly be pretty partial to Khloe, but also dropped Khloe in a hot minute because he wouldn't want to miss an opportunity to rap with Nicki Minaj and "if she wants him, then her buns wants some for his anaconda".
Watch the video below.