Trevor Noah chat to Ellen DeGeneres. Picture: YouTube/Screengrab

Trevor Noah was a guest on the Ellen DeGeneres show on Tuesday, and Ellen took it upon herself to help him find a potential girlfriend with a game of "Who'd You Rather?".



This comes after the recently single "The Daily Show" host was listed as number 34 in People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive issue. Jordyn Taylor, who Noah started dating in 2015, revealed during an Instagram Q&A earlier this year that she and he had broken up.





During the game, Noah made some interesting choices. He first had to choose between Rihanna and Taylor Swift. Noah chose Rihanna instantly, adding that it would be an easy relationship because they share the same birth date so he'd never forget hers. But when he had to choose between Rihanna and Tiffany Haddish he opted to give Rihanna the boot because she's too famous, and he would want the relationship to "be more equal".





He also revealed that he'd always wanted to date a Kardashian "for a week". DeGeneres then promised to put in a good word for him after seemingly be pretty partial to Khloe, but also dropped Khloe in a hot minute because he wouldn't want to miss an opportunity to rap with Nicki Minaj and "if she wants him, then her buns wants some for his anaconda".





Watch the video below.