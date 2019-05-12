The Golden Company PICTURE: HELEN SLOAN/HBO

After the devastating loss of Missandei of Narth and Rhaegal, Daenerys Targaryen is understandably heartbroken and the trailer reveals that she has even stopped taking care of herself.



Usually, her hair is always perfectly done, but without Missandei, there's wisps of hair everywhere, and she's looking morose. It's no wonder that Tyrion is concerned and also afraid to approach her.





Does this mean that she is becoming the mad queen?





Nothing has gone her way ever since she came over to Westeros and after a more successful time across the Narrow Sea, she must be missing being a conqueror.





The next scene sees Cersei Lannister at the Red Keep, once again overlooking her kingdom. She's obviously obsessed with staying in power and is doing everything she can to make sure that it stays that way.





Ser Davos and Jon Snow in KIng's Landing PICTURE: HELEN SLOAN/HBO



And then we cut to Jon Snow who has finally arrived in King's Landing together with their army. It looks greatly diminished though. Will they be a match for the Golden Company and Lannister forces?





Everyone has been teasing the fifth episode as the one to watch this season and following Game of Thrones tradition, it's understandable. The penultimate episode of each season is always the most drama-filled episode and we suspect they will follow that trend.





The trailer shows snapshots of everyone girding their loins and getting ready to fight for their lives.





And then we see Euron Greyjoy with a look of fear in his eyes- is that Drogon and Daenerys ready to breathe fire on him and his ships?





Sadly, we can only speculate until we watch the episode.





Watch the trailer below: