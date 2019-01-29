The Netflix Original film, "Isn't It Romantic" premieres on 28 February. Picture: Netflix

No significant other? Boo is away on business? Don’t reach for the tissues just yet… because Netflix has you covered with all the attention you’ll need to get you through the 14th, as well as the whole month of ‘mooshiness’. Get your comfies on, grab the snacks and settle into your favourite position. We’re excited to share all our incredible content coming to Netflix this month, including "Isn’t it Romantic" and the much-anticipated "Umbrella Academy".

The Umbrella Academy

Reunited by their father's death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets - and a looming threat to humanity.

Isn't It Romantic

A cynical young woman (Rebel Wilson) that doesn’t believe in love (and hates romantic comedies) wakes up one day to discover that her life has completely changed and she is now somehow trapped inside a romantic comedy.









One Day at a Time: Season 3

Penelope studies to become a nurse practitioner, Elena and Syd grow closer, Alex gets punished, Lydia tackles a bucket list, and Schneider falls in love.

Van Helsing: Season 3

Vanessa and Scarlet embark on a search for the four Elders whose totems can raise the Dark One, while the new threat of vampire daywalkers grows.

Suburra: Season 2

As the fight for land, money and power intensifies, young upstarts Aureliano, Spadino and Lele conspire to seize control of Rome's criminal underworld.



Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments: Season 3: Part 2

The saga of Clary Fray and her adventures with angels, demons, vampires and werewolves wraps up in a surprising, thrilling series conclusion.







Nightflyers

With humankind's future at stake, a group of scientists and a powerful telepath venture into the void aboard a spaceship full of secrets.



Russian Doll

Russian Doll follows a young woman named Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) on her journey as the guest of honor at a seemingly inescapable party one night in New York City.









Chef's Table: Volume 6

A renowned Italian butcher, an Indian chef in London and two stars of Southern U.S. cuisine share their culinary journeys.







Ouija: Origin of Evil

In 1967 Los Angeles, a widowed mother and her daughters add a new stunt to bolster their seance scam business by inviting an evil presence into their home, not realising how dangerous it is.





The Secret Life of Pets

The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in Duke, a stray whom Max instantly dislikes.

Disney's Lilo & Stitch

A Hawaiian girl adopts an unusual pet who is actually a notorious extra-terrestrial fugitive.





RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars: Season 4

New show will serve up a new twist on the mega-hit RuPaul's Drag Race as it pits queens from previous seasons in a wig-to-wig drag battle royale.



Inferno

When Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams up with Dr. Sienna Brooks, and together they must race across Europe against the clock to foil a deadly global plot.



Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The daughter of an Imperial scientist joins the Rebel Alliance in a risky move to steal the Death Star plans.



Tower Heist

When a group of hard-working guys find out they've fallen victim to their wealthy employer's Ponzi scheme, they conspire to rob his high-rise residence.



Identity Thief

Mild-mannered businessman Sandy Patterson travels from Denver to Florida to confront the deceptively harmless-looking woman who has been living it up after stealing Sandy's identity.







Sixteen Candles

A girl's "sweet" sixteenth birthday becomes anything but special, as she suffers from every embarrassment possible.







Liar Liar

A fast-track lawyer can't lie for 24 hours due to his son's birthday wish after he disappoints his son for the last time.





Disney's Queen of Katwe

A Ugandan girl sees her world rapidly change after being introduced to the game of chess.

The Dragon Prince: Season 2

Rayla and the princes hurry toward Xadia with their precious cargo. But Claudia and Soren are close behind - and determined to stop them.



The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2

George and Harold have to keep their grades up to go to summer camp. But it's a tall order with Melvin - and a cyborg Melvin - running the school!