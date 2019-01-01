Tumi Morake and Riyaad Moosa. Picture: Instagram

New year, new shows! Comedians of the World: South Africa - 1/1/2019

This global, first-of-its-kind series will showcase 47 comedians from 13 regions in 8 languages in an unprecedented stand-up comedy experience. The groundbreaking series will feature a range of stand-up specials from comedians diverse in style, gender and ethnicity. Get ready to start the new year off with a laugh!

Lionheart - 1/4/2019 - Nigerian Netflix Original Film

When her father falls ill, Adaeze steps up to run the family business -- alongside her uncle -- and prove herself in a male-dominated world.







Sex Education - 1/11/2019

Meet Otis Milburn – an inexperienced, socially awkward high school student who lives with his mother, a sex therapist. Surrounded by manuals, videos and tediously open conversations about sex, Otis is a reluctant expert on the subject. When his home life is revealed at school, Otis realizes that he can use his specialist knowledge to gain status. He teams up with Maeve, a whip-smart bad-girl, and together they set up an underground sex therapy clinic to deal with their fellow students’ weird and wonderful problems. Through his analysis of teenage sexuality, Otis realises he may need some therapy of his own.

Friends from College: Season 2 - 1/11/2019

Mistakes were made. Feelings were hurt. Life goes on. Now, with a wedding on the horizon, the gang tries to put the past behind them.









Titans - 1/11/2019

Led by Batman's former protégé Robin, a group of teen heroes forms to fight crime while wrestling with their inner demons.





Grace and Frankie: Season 5 - 1/18/2019

In the return of this Emmy winning comedy, two friends launch a scheme to get their old lives back.







Pose - 1/31/2019

Set in the 1980s in New York City, Pose is a dance musical that explores the juxtaposition of different segments of society in New York.







Black Earth Rising - 1/25/2019

A contemporary thriller that follows the difficult journey of a woman, a Rwandan orphaned by the genocide, raised in London by an adopted mother, trying to discover the truth of her past. The series examines the West’s relationship with Africa, set in a world of prosecution of war crimes.





Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2 - 1/25/2019

Kimmy faces new challenges as the head of HR for tech startup Giztoob. Meanwhile, Jacqueline signs Titus to her fledgling talent agency, White Talent.







Star Trek: Discovery: Season 2 - 1/18/2019

Mysterious events in different regions of the galaxy launch Discovery on a new mission with a temporary captain: Christopher Pike of the Enterprise.







American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace - 1/20/2019

An inside look at the making of American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.





A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3 - 1/1/2019

In the series' third and final act, the Baudelaires will stop at nothing to solve the mysteries of the VFD and end Count Olaf's relentless pursuit.









How I Met Your Mother: Season 1-9 - 1/1/2019

A father recounts to his children, through a series of flashbacks, the journey he and his four best friends took leading up to him meeting their mother.





Disney Moana - 1/21/2019

In Ancient Polynesia, when a terrible curse incurred by the Demigod Maui reaches Moana's island, she answers the Ocean's call to seek out the Demigod to set things right.





Carmen Sandiego - 1/18/2019

Carmen Sandiego returns in this series that follows her new international capers as well as past escapades that led to her becoming a super thief.









Prison Break: Season 1-5 - 1/1/2019

Due to a political conspiracy, an innocent man is sent to death row and his only hope is his brother, who makes it his mission to deliberately get himself sent to the same prison in order to break the both of them out, from the inside.

Homeland: Season 1-6 - 1/1/2019

A bipolar CIA operative becomes convinced a prisoner of war has been turned by al-Qaeda and is planning to carry out a terrorist attack on American soil.









Family Guy: Season 12-16 - 1/1/2019

In a wacky Rhode Island town, a dysfunctional family strive to cope with everyday life as they are thrown from one crazy scenario to another.









Marvel Studios Doctor Strange- 1/13/2019

While on a journey of physical and spiritual healing, a brilliant neurosurgeon is drawn into the world of the mystic arts.









Suits: Season 7 - 1/14/2019

On the run from a drug deal gone bad, Mike Ross, a brilliant college dropout, finds himself a job working with Harvey Specter, one of New York City's best lawyers.









Scott Pilgrim vs. the World -1/18/2019

Scott Pilgrim must defeat his new girlfriend's seven evil exes in order to win her heart.

Pitch Perfect- 1/18/2019

Beca, a freshman at Barden University, is cajoled into joining The Bellas, her school's all-girls singing group. Injecting some much needed energy into their repertoire, The Bellas take on their male rivals in a campus competition.

GODZILLA The Planet Eater - 1/9/2019

With the earth alliance weakened, Haruo weighs siding with the Exif, whose death cult is summoning a monster that can destroy the world.











Arrival - 1/22/2019

A linguist is recruited by the military to communicate with alien lifeforms after twelve mysterious spacecrafts land around the world.



