"Game of Thrones" cast during an episode reading. Picture: HBO

A week after it’s epic conclusion, the multi-award winning drama "Game of Thrones" continues to enthrall and excite: with an exclusive behind-the-scenes documentary that’s a must-watch for fans of the global television sensation. "Game of Thrones: The Last Watch" will air simultaneously with the US on Monday 27 May at 3am and then in prime time on the same day at 10pm on M-Net channel 101 on DStv. The documentary will also be on Showmax at 10pm on the same day.

This original HBO production explores the creation of the final season, and delves deep to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life - in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland. Acclaimed British filmmaker Jeanie Finlay directs the piece, and was embedded on the set of the hit HBO series, chronicling the creation of the show’s most ambitious and complicated season.

Made with unprecedented access, "Game of Thrones: The Last Watch" is an up-close and personal report from the trenches of production, following the crew and the cast as they contend with extreme weather, punishing deadlines and an ever-excited fandom hungry for spoilers. Much more than a “making of” documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world — and then have to say goodbye to it.