Mzansi's film and TV’s crème de la crème are currently making their way to Sun City for the 13th annual South African Film and Television Awards, which airs live from the Sun City Superbowl tomorrow night. Those walking away with a Golden Horn this year are saluted for “daring to dream and delivering performances that ranged from spine chilling to side-splitting”.

This year’s judging panel comprises over 200 industry experts from across the provinces under the competent leadership of producer, director, and activist Firdoze Bulbulia and veteran actress, Thembi Mtshali-Jones.

OMA Chartered Accountants are the audit company calculating the votes. Now for the predictions.

It would be a serious anticlimax if this year’s most nominated show, 1Magic’s "The River," with 17 nominations, failed to clean up at the ceremony.

Besides the current public spat between the inimitable Moshidi Motshegwa, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Telenovela, and the show’s creators, it is a pleasure to be able to immerse ourselves in the lives of the characters in the show.

Motshegwa’s portrayal of Malefu Mokoena is another reason why I kept watching.

Another killer performance, both literally and figuratively, came from an unlikely Lawrence Maleka, who plays Zolani.

This character seemed to be the polar opposite of the “good guy” we have come to know.

Sindi Dlathu’s nomination for her portrayal of Lindiwe on the show is another biggie, more so after the parting from her long-running role as Thandaza on SABC’s "Muvhango." She is up for Best Actress in a Telenovela.

While SABC’s telenovelas are nominated sporadically, they owned the comedy space. "Abo Mzala," "Thandeka’s Diary 3" and "The Bantu Hour" have all made it onto the nominee list.

A winner last year, Warren Masemola has been nominated for his role in more than one show, on different channels.

Roles that might have been comedic in nature but their essence being poles apart, talk to his acting prowess.

Whether he wins both, remains to be seen. But if anyone can do it, he can.

Best TV Soap will also be the category to watch this year.

In 2018, Uzalo won the Best TV Soap public vote award, while Isibaya was voted Best Soap by the judging panel.

With both getting nominations in the same categories this year, it remains to be seen if the two will again share the spoils or if Uzalo - a flagship show for SABC1- will dethrone the Mzansi Magic giant.

Sadly, "The Voice SA" and "Idols SA" didn’t appear on the nomination list for the Best International Format category.

As is par for the course with awards ceremonies, there will be plenty of surprises and shocks - so tune in.

The 13th annual South African Film and Television Awards will take place tomorrow in Sun City, hosted by radio duo Pearl Modiadie and Thomas Msengana.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on SABC 2 from 7pm. Members of the public can also be a part of the glitzy event by buying tickets from Computicket.