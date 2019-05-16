A fan named Dylan D. started a Change.org petition asking HBO to redo the entire season. PICTURE: HELEN SLOAN/HBO

I thought I was angry about this season. Nope, I am not. There are angrier people out there and because they want to do something about this anger, they have created a petition.





The petition, titled "Remake Game of Thrones 8 with competent writers", was created by a fan named Dylan D. on Change.org asking HBO to redo the entire season.





FILE - In this Wednesday, April 3, 2019, file photo, creator/executive producers David Benioff, left, and D. B. Weiss attend HBO's "Game of Thrones" final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger said Tuesday, May 14, 2019, that “Game of Thrones” showrunners Benioff and Weiss are working on the new “Star Wars” film expected in theaters in December 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)



"David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on. This series deserves a final season that makes sense," the fan wrote on his petition. " Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!"





At the time of writing, there were more than 271 000 fans of the show who had signed up to the petition.





Some were leaving comments expressing their displeasure at how the season has turned out. They did not mince their words to creators, Weiss and Benioff.





"Because this isn’t subverting expectation, it’s just really bad television," wrote Christopher Behan.





" I understand it's GOT but don't trash 8 yrs of character building for what they think will shock and awe us. It sucks," wrote Shakyra Young





Other fans went very deep with why they were disappointed with the final season.





" The story fell apart, the characters became caricatures of themselves--and some worse, unrecognizable--and the world lost the cohesiveness and believe-ability it had maintained previously," wrote Wendell Edwards.





" Do not mistake this petition as fans who "don't like the dark turn it took", since I think this fanbase can handle really dark things. I'd argue that we no longer recognize the narrative and characters we once knew. In addition, I myself watch the show for the multi-dimensional characters--a feature now seemingly discarded for the purpose of spectacle--and the story line.





"Ending the show with heavy-handed morality tales about the corrupting quest for power are trite and cliched at best, completely out of place at worst. It felt like watching a shallow blockbuster movie."





Weiss and Benioff were recently announced as the new directors of "Star Wars". This comes as no surprise after George Lucas was spotted on the "Game of Thrones" set.





That has set fans off, with one saying: "I don't want these two anywhere near "Star Wars," either. This was abysmal."





This photo released by HBO shows Kit Harington as Jon Snow, left, and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a scene from "Game of Thrones," which premiered its eighth season on Sunday. (HBO via AP)





The creators have been blamed by many fans and critics about the pacing of the final two seasons, the rushed storylines and how the characters have been shortchanged, reverting their development and relying more on shock tactics than actual storylines that take the whole series forward and make sense.





It is said there were various endings of the show that were filmed. We hope the creators go with the one that makes sense. Not that anyone is holding their breathe.





You can sign up here for the petition.





Where to watch "Game of Thrones"





