To pray that you die before your own flesh and blood is released from prison, talk about fear. #Yobe— Valencia Sibiya (@ValenciaSibiya) January 8, 2019
Our parents are not suppose to live in fear.— LadyPS (@PatiencesNdlovu) January 8, 2019
Imagine thinking that your child might rape. Yoooh#YobeMzansi
#Yobe I don’t trust tsietsi,I think he just want to get out pic.twitter.com/74ddGLLTrs— 🌸🌼MISS TABOO🌸🌼 (@MISSEVEDEE) January 8, 2019
We should be mindful of the names we give to our children, because they can come to fruition. #Yobe— PheladiXaba (@PheladiXaba) January 8, 2019
Those words that maoledi said. Yhoooo I felt them, imagine your parent genuinely regretting the day she gave birth to u... 😔#Yobe pic.twitter.com/vGK25eo3zi— Pride_Goetsi (@goetsi_mooley) January 8, 2019
It’s unfair to blame the mother for naming her son Tsietsi. We don’t know her reasons. What if the father gave him the name or he was named after someone.Tsietsi was born horrible that’s all, he even said it himself.He does not have a heart! I pray for Tsietsi’s mom. 💔#Yobe— Nomhle (@NomhleBeeDee) January 8, 2019