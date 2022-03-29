TWO YEARS OF COVID: Social media challenges that got us through hard lockdown

Social media challenges have been an absolute saving grace these past two years of Covid. They have somehow made these unprecedented times a little easier by adding a dose of laughter and joy.

Over the past two years there have been social media challenges that have bought people across the country and the world together. Whether you joined in the fun by recreating some of the viral challenges or watched them over and over again in your home, the craze of viral challenges found you somehow. In celebration of two years of the life-changing Covid-19 pandemic, it’s only right that a trip down memory lane be taken of some of the social media challenges that got everyone through hard lockdown.

Jerusalema Challenge Master KG’s hit song “Jerusalema” sparked the mother of all viral challenges. “Jerusalama”, which features vocalist Nomcebo, was a global TikTok sensation in 2020. The challenge added much needed cheer to people around the world at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic was rife – even President Cyril Ramaphosa encouraged South Africans to keep their spirits up with this song.

[WATCH]: South Africa responds to the call by President @CyrilRamaphosa to take up the #JerusalemaChallenge 🇿🇦 #HeritageDay2020 #JerusalemaDanceChallenge #MyHeritageYourHeritage pic.twitter.com/9Ov7SQ3nX7 — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) September 24, 2020 Fans of the song took to the app to recreate a choreographed dance routine by Angola-based Fenómenos do Semba dance group. Buss It Challenge The “Buss It Challenge” was one of those instant glow-up challenges with a raunchy twist.

Where ladies go from scraggly Cinderella to ready for ball Cinderella by, what actually looks like, a wave of a magic wand. The “Buss It Challenge” starts with ladies wearing pj’s or sweats, messy hair and no make-up. reposting this since it’s trending now 🤣 #BussItChallenge pic.twitter.com/ZZYoOqcL3m — kayla ♡ (@jorkaylaa) January 8, 2021 Then a split second later, with a booty drop, their hair and make-up is on point and sexy revealing outfits suitable for any rap video!

The trend has become a global hit, with all the ladies bussin it. Don't Rush Challenge On the note of transformation challenges another challenge that went viral was the “Don't Rush Challenge”, which saw people change their looks from crusty to crisp in split seconds.

The challenge showed ladies go from no make-up, basic hair and pj’s to glammed up queens as they waved a make-up brush across the screen. #dontrushchallenge - SA beauty creators edition 💄 pic.twitter.com/1VzZNPfuwj — foyin 🍯 (@foyinog) March 28, 2020 What made the challenge even more fun was that girls “got together” on the video as they “passed on” the make-up brush from one friend to another. Each showing their fab transformations. Pillow challenge

Another challenge that kept the fashionistas busy was the pillow challenge. Who would have thought a pillow could serve a fashion look. The pillow challenge had guys and girls come up with the most spectacular and sometimes ridiculous ways of wearing a pillow! Actress Linda Mtoba was at the forefront as she wore black and white pillows, a Gucci bag and Chanel shoes.

This was fun#pillowcasechallenge pic.twitter.com/SAhqssDZjF — Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) April 10, 2020 Silhouette Challenge The “Silhouette Challenge” is another raunchy challenge that trended on social media. On this challenge, participants are seen dressed down and then quickly transition into sexy garb, dancing to Paul Anka’s song, “Put Your Head On My Shoulder”, before sliding right into Doja Cat’s “Streets.

@pammydolly10 #silhouettechallenge ♬ Put Your Head On My Shoulder - Giulia Di Nicolantonio Milk Crate challenge This ridiculous challenge saw TikTok users stacking milk crates into a pyramid and then trying to climb across the pyramid. In most videos, users are seen falling as they try to climb up one side of the makeshift pyramid, and down the other.

Yeah I don't think I'm a craze guy smh

Shorting $AMC might have just have been the dumbest move of all of 2021, yes, even more dumber than the stupid ass Milk Crate Challenge #AMC 💎🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/kbWAGsyC8c — Boris Boxturtle (@BorisBoxturtle) March 23, 2022 However, TikTok has banned the popular “milk crate challenge” due to concerns that users participating in the trend could be seriously injured. June Bug challenge There is also the "June Bug“ challenge where people dance in some strange locations. These include house roofs, the top of cars, grocery stores and even in bathrooms.

It was created by an influencer named Junebug, who uploaded short clips depicting his new take on the Shmoney Dance starting in December 2020. John Vuli Gate Challenge The “John Vuli Gate Challenge” fired up Dezemba in Mzansi as many jumped in on the dance challenge that launched amapiano song, “John Vuli Gate '' by Mapara A Jazz Ft. Ntosh Gaz & Colano.