Hollywood studio Warner Bros. Pictures appears to have shut down a video posted on Twitter by US President Donald Trump, citing a copyright issue. The two-minute 2020 campaign video, set to the score from the 2012 blockbuster "The Dark Knight Rises", was unavailable on Tuesday night, just hours after Trump had posted it on Twitter.

"The use of Warner Bros.' score from 'The Dark Knight Rises' in the campaign video was unauthorised. We are working through the appropriate legal channels to have it removed," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

The video was gone by Tuesday night, replaced with a message that read: "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner."

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/diXWQHuyGj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2019

The video opened by showing Washington DC, and a number of Democrats, including former US President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in the 2016 election.

Messages in grey letters popped up across a pure black background. "First they ignore you," one reads. "Then they laugh at you". The last reads: "Then they call you racist".

Then, as the music intensified, Trump was shown at rallies and within the White House.

The video ended with messages stretched across the screen, saying "your vote proved them all wrong" and dubbed Trump's 2020 election "the great victory".

The video amassed 1.85 million views within the first five hours of Trump tweeting it to his millions of followers.