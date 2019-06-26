Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha. Picture: Instagram

There is just no keeping up with Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha. Following a very public domestic violence case earlier this year, the couple rekindled their romance and seem to be happier than ever. That's if the video Babes just posted on her Instagram is anything to go by.

Babes posted a video of herself and Mampintsha in a jacuzzi.

In the selfie-style steamy video which she took herself, Babes can be seen wearing a black swimsuit and sliding sensually next to Mampintsha, who is dressed in nothing but what looks like male cotton boxer shorts.

Although there is no sound on the video, Babes keeps touching her breasts while Mampintsha simply seems to smile and point at the camera every time she points it in his direction. The star posted it on Wednesday afternoon and simply captioned it with: "Happy birthday I love you".









However she did upload the video on Twitter where fans expressed their feelings.





One user asked if the phone used to record this video is also the one she used to record Mampintsha allegedly abusing while others said the couple were psychologically damaged.





Babes disabled the comments on the post meaning none of her more than 1.7 million followers could comment on it.Other Twitter users were quick to point out that they would be taking the advice of rapper AKA who once said "drink water and just take your business and mind it, mind it, mind it!"