Bonang Matheba's reality show, Being Bonang officially returns this July.
The show, which is now in its third season will see cameras follow the media personality and businesswomen as she navigates through her very fabulous life.
Clips from the upcoming season were released by the shows director, Teddy Geldart on his Instagram account.
In one of the two clips he uploaded, Bonang is seen speaking to her cousin and co-star, Pinky Girl about hotwings. "Pinky when you have eaten hotwings, where should you place the bones after you've eaten the meat?
"You throw them in the dustbin and not in the packet with hotwings because what are you doing..you're contaminating the other hotwings", she said.
Watch the clip below:
Your first look #BeingBonangS3 #BarleaderReality 5 July @1magictv
“Ons gaan ‘sokkie dans’” #BeingBonangS3 #BarleaderReality
