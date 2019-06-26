Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram

Bonang Matheba's reality show, Being Bonang officially returns this July. The show, which is now in its third season will see cameras follow the media personality and businesswomen as she navigates through her very fabulous life.

Clips from the upcoming season were released by the shows director, Teddy Geldart on his Instagram account.

In one of the two clips he uploaded, Bonang is seen speaking to her cousin and co-star, Pinky Girl about hotwings. "Pinky when you have eaten hotwings, where should you place the bones after you've eaten the meat?

"You throw them in the dustbin and not in the packet with hotwings because what are you doing..you're contaminating the other hotwings", she said.

IOL

Geldart also uploaded a clip from the same scene in which Bonang seemed unhappy with her hair but joked about it saying, "This hair is giving me Dolly Parton and I need it to give me more like Kim Kardashian I look like I am going to do the sokkie dance at Benjemijn Female Residence".According to the post Being Bonang returns on July 5 on 1Magic channel 103 and viewers will see her accept an award in Prague and the launch of her sparkling wine.