WATCH: Diddy addresses shocking 2016 Cassie assault video: ‘I’m so sorry’

After a weekend of trending online, American rapper, record producer and record executive Diddy has addressed a disturbing surveillance video from 2016, where he appeared to be physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Casandra Ventura. The video was released on Friday by CNN and has been trending online, as has the video corroborating allegations Cassie made in a now-settled lawsuit late last year.

Real name, Sean Love Combs, shared the minute-long video on Sunday afternoon addressing the video, and a moment in his life when he hit rock bottom and said that his behaviour was inexcusable. The 54-year-old rapper, in the self shot-video, apologises but does not mention his former girlfriend’s name anywhere in the clip. “I mean I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses, my behaviour in that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video, I'm disgusted.

“I was disgusted then when I did it, I am disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. “Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I am committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness, I'm truly sorry.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVE (@diddy) Diddy’s video has been watched 4.6 million times on Instagram and has sparked wide reactions from the public, with some wondering if he is apologising only because the video came out, while some are saying that only God can judge, but there is no unseeing the video.