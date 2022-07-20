WATCH: Funeral of Busi Lurayi underway

Award-winning actress Busisiwe Mokoena Lurayi is being laid to rest today following her untimely passing. The actress passed away on Sunday, July 10, at the age of 37 in her home.

Story continues below Advertisement

Her family and friends are gathered to pay their final respect at Redemption Church in Greenstone East. Lurayi's memorial service was held on Tuesday at the Market Theatre and several industry colleagues took to the stage to pay tribute to the award-winning actress. Her father, Freddie Mokoena was the one who discovered her body in her daughter's bedroom on Sunday evening.

Speaking to eNCA, Mokoena explained the events that lead him to discovering his daughter's lifeless body after no one was unable to reach her for several days. "I thought she was sleeping, I shook her but you dont expect something like that from someone who is healthy, someone who is very strong. For me there was nothing impossible for her," he remarked. The family is yet to release the cause of death following the release of the autopsy report, in a statement released earlier this week they thanked the public for their support.

Story continues below Advertisement