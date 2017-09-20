Musician Nakhane has caused a stir with his latest music video, Clairvoyant, on the back of the release of controversial film, The Wound (Inxeba). Photo: Twitter/ @nakhaneofficial

Despite the recent threats and homophobic hate speech following the controversial film The Wound (Inxeba), actor and singer Nakhane releases a steamy video for his new single Clairvoyant.

In the video which was dropped on Wednesday, the singer formerly known as Nakhane Touré is seen with a sexy leading man in the bath tub, bedroom and other places in the house performing some sensual acts.

The song, despite it's emotive lyrics, is vibey enough to become one of the country's leading songs this summer.

It has also received widespread responses on social media since the video dropped yesterday.

Thanks @nakhaneofficial for giving it to us. #Clairvoyant is a jam. Cannot get enough of the music video. #queerlife — IG: @pipozaire (@pipozaire06) September 20, 2017

Inxeba, which was as labelled “disrespectful and undermining to the Xhosa culture, explores themes of masculinity, tradition and homosexuality, tells the story of Xolani, a caregiver during a Xhosa male initiation ceremony who becomes romantically involved with another caregiver.

It is alleged that even the Xhosa King Zwelonke Mpendulo Sigcawu, wanted to halt the distribution of the film on the grounds that it violates traditional Xhosa rules surrounding the sacred rite.

Watch the video below:





IOL