Tuesday, January 10, 2023

WATCH: Prince Harry's book Spare fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, says publisher

A staff member unpacks copies of Britain's Prince Harry's autobiography 'Spare' at Waterstones bookstore, in London, Britai. Picture: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Published 45m ago

London - Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" is the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, the book's publisher said on Tuesday, having sold 400 000 copies so far across hardback, ebook and audio formats.

"We always knew this book would fly but it is exceeding even our most bullish expectations," Transworld Penguin Random House Managing Director Larry Finlay said in a statement.

"As far as we know, the only books to have sold more in their first day are those starring the other Harry (Potter)."

Harry's book, whose Spanish language edition went on sale earlier than planned by mistake, officially went on sale on Tuesday, with eager readers heading to bookshops to get their copy of a book that contains intimate revelations about the British royal family.

Since stepping down from royal duties in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had to secure income from alternative sources. Graphic shows main areas of income for Harry and Meghan. Graphic: Graphic News

The book has garnered attention around the world due to its disclosures about Harry's accusations about his father King Charles, stepmother Camilla and elder brother Prince William.

Reuters

book industrynon-fictionUnited StatesUnited KingdomPrince HarryMeghan MarkleKing Charles IIIPrince WilliamRoyal Family

