12th kykNET Fiëstas Awards nominees announced

Despite the huge amount of strain put on the performing arts during the Covid-19 pandemic over the last two years, it is refreshing to see the space open up once again. The kykNET Fiëstas which honours exceptional work presented at arts festivals across the country have released the nominations for the annual awards and the Suidoosterfees festival and Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees (KKNK) lead the pack.

This year participating festivals also include Toyota US Woordfees, The Vrystaat Arts Festival, Aardklop National Arts Festival and the Innibos Kunstefees. The award show will be broadcast on March 27 at 8pm on kykNET and awards presented by Stian Bam, Christo Davids, Wilhelm van der Walt and Tinarie van Wyk Loots. During the show four legends who contributed art to the ordinary citizen, will be honoured. They are veteran journalist, Martie Meiring, theatre master, Mannie Manim, musical icon, David Kramer and world-renowned artist, Conrad Theys.

“The figures that we are honouring this year at the Fiëstas didn’t just make art for the sake of themselves, but for the ordinary people whose souls are fed in the theatre. “Theatre helps a community to stay healthy, and we salute the theatre and festival communities for what they did themselves during Covid to keep on creating,” said Waldimar Pelser, director of kykNET channels. This year the awards consist of only four main categories: Best Achievement in Visual Art, Best Music Production, Best Festival Production: Theatre and Best Upcoming Artist.

Here is the nominations in the four categories: Best Achievement in Visual Art Growing Seeds of Hope - Innibos Kunstefees

Liewe Land! - Aardklop National Arts Festival Paint. Verf. - Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees Progression – Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees

Best Music Production Beauty in Variation/Variation in Beauty - Vrystaat Arts Festival David Kramer-huldeblyk: Boland tot Broadway -Toyota US Woordfees

Karnaval Van Die Diere - Aardklop National Arts Festival Zorada in Orrelstemmingh - Toyota US Woordfees Best Festival Production: Theatre

Cleanse - Vrystaat Arts Festival Ferine & Ferase - Toyota US Woordfees Opdrifsel – Aardklop National Arts Festival and Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees

Mannetjie – Suidoosterfees Best Upcoming Artist Adelia Douw in David Kramer-huldeblyk: Boland tot Broadway - Toyota US Woordfees

Jodi Jantjies in Liedjiemakers - Suidoosterfees René Cloete in The Infinite Woman - Suidoosterfees Stephren Saayman in Mannetjie - Suidoosterfees