90s music icons CeCe Peniston and Crystal Waters head to SA

Fans of the 90s music era gear up for a night of old-school dance fun with the divas of yesteryear. Commonly known as the “Dance Music Divas”, CeCe Peniston and Crystal Waters are heading to South Africa. The duo, based in the United States, are heading to Africa for a tour, which includes Cape Town on November 26, at the Grand Arena at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World.

They will then move on to the Durban Exhibition Centre on December 2 and Gaborone, Botswana, on December 3. You know you’re a fan if you’re still belting out to their hits such as “Gypsy Woman” and “We Got A Love Thing” after all these years. Like many of the recent icons to have graced SA, the two are still incredibly popular with Cape Town audiences, frequently getting airtime on popular radio stations around the city and filling dance floors in nightclubs.

A post shared by Cece Peniston (@cecepeniston) Their music is timeless, and the both still regularly perform in their home country as well as in Europe. Crystal Waters. Picture: Supplied Waters hails from New York and is best known for her 1990s dance music hits "Gypsy Woman", "100% Pure Love", and "Destination Calibre" from 2007 - which all became Top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 dance charts. CeCe Peniston. Picture: Supplied A former beauty queen, CeCe Peniston hails from Arizona and has scored five number 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 dance charts with her songs such as "Finally" and "We Got A Love Thing".

Concert organiser Roland Hendricks said: “The show fully celebrates this extraordinary era of dance and house music by giving the audience an authentic and original sound and feel to these artists’ music as they know it from that era. “I know SA audiences will undoubtedly sing along to the song as they originally know it from playing on the radio or dancing to it in the clubs back in the 90s.” The duo will be supported by local musos including R&B crooner Fagrie Isaacs, who gained notoriety for his incredible Luther Vandross covers, chart-topping singer and songwriter Garth Taylor and Ramaine Barreiro-Lloyd, affectionately known as South Africa’s answer to Tina Turner.

