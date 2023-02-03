A ‘Golden Oldies’ first at Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts

Theatre icon Terry Fortune is bringing the Cape’s matured jewels together to make history at their first-ever appearance in the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts. The brainchild of Fortune, “The Golden Oldies” is a music collective celebrating Cape Town’s musicians of the yesteryear.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The Golden Oldies” music collective includes music icons Terry Fortune, Madeegha Anders, Leslie Kleinsmith, Vernon Castle, PJ Powers, Lorraine Klaasen, Sophia Foster and the Darryl Andrew's Show Band with local entertainers Emo Adams and Loukmaan Adams as hosts on Sunday, February 5. Terry Fortune. Picture: File The concert will pay tribute to and honour local legendary performing artists and musicians to thank them for their significant contributions to the music industry and their communities. With the help of “Suidoosterfees”, the “Golden Oldies” concert is an opportunity to make the performing arts accessible to all to promote community development and social cohesion.

Fortune said: “’Golden Oldies’ is an evolving brand with a corporate social responsibility aspect that aims to commit to honouring senior institutions through their performances. “By virtue of the ‘Golden Oldies’ and Kirstenbosch's positive role in the Cape Town community, 100 tickets to the ‘Golden Oldies’ concert will go out to guests from surrounding Cape Peninsula old age homes, senior citizen groups and disadvantaged communities. “Many of these specially invited guests have never been able to attend a show at Kirstenbosch, making this a remarkable way to give back to the Cape community. Music is a common thread that allows multi-generational audiences to connect with each other, and the outdoor environment is the ideal location.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Music plays a pivotal role for the elderly, and what better way to place smiles on the faces of our seniors as they sing along to old-time favourites while we gently take the crowd on a journey of the yesteryears. “This year, the ‘Golden Oldies’ celebrates the brand's one-year anniversary, and we are excited to share this momentous occasion with Kirstenbosch.” Tickets cost R190 - R260 via Webtickets or the Kirstenbosch ticket office.

Story continues below Advertisement

CAPE TOWN Free Music Workshop If you’re in and around Cape Town, join RJ Benjamin and master musician Cameron Ward as they talk about and explore the importance of collaboration in music.

Relationships in the music industry are often a key to long time success. Understanding how to build and maintain them can often make or break a career. Patrons can also listen to Cameron and RJ’s new music, which releases at the end of February. Where: Paul Bothners, Stadium on Main, South Road, Claremont.

When: Saturday, February 4. Cost: Free. Makers Halaal Market

The Makers Halaal Market returns to the Waterfront this weekend. The market will showcase the best of food, design, clothing, beauty and wellness as well as entertainment for all age groups including a special play area for the little ones. Seventy vendors from all over the Mother City are coming together under one roof, serving local favourites to tickle taste buds. Vendors such as Aniseeds, Sugar Rush, Against the Grain, Wok Bar and Ciao Pizza will be present for a growing audience of food lovers to enjoy. Where: Makers Landing, V&A Waterfront.

When: February 4 - 5 from 9am. Cost: Free. JOHANNESBURG

Cotton Fest The anticipated “Cotton Fest” returns to Jozi and comes packed with a star-studded line up. The festival will merge both established and young emerging local talents performing live across three stages. The event platform also celebrates fashion and sport. As always, the entertainment-filled festival will include various other lifestyle elements to keep the crowd entertained, including: The Tuckshop - retail fashion store, unconventional sports area, live skateboard competition, university cafeteria- food court, customisation station, half-court basketball court and a live art installation.

Where: The Station (Carr Street and Nelson Mandela Bridge, Newtown). When: Saturday, February 4. Cost: R300 via Webtickets.

Joburg Film Festival The Joburg Film Festival showcases some of the finest films from over 35 countries, including 20 African premières and 27 South African premières. The line-up includes films from South Africa, Tunisia, Brazil, Seoul, US, Japan, Morocco and more, with a mix of feature films and documentaries showcasing stories that cross cultural boundaries.

Where: Ster Kinekor Sandton (Sandton City Mall) and Maponya Mall (Soweto), Cinema Nouveau Rosebank (Rosebank Mall), The Bioscope (Maboneng) and Theatre on the Square (Nelson Mandela Square). When: January 31 - February 5. Cost: R80 via Quicket.

Back To Live Treat yourself to an amazing double bill when leading music industry lights Zoë Modiga and Mandisi Dyantis take to the stage at Constitution Hill. The two will be performing on the same stage for the first time. Although different in music styles, Modiga and Dyantis are excited to fuse their genres and perform together.

The production is hosted by BandaBanda Agency. Where: Constitutional Hill, 11 Kotze street, Braamfontein. When: February 11 at 3pm.

Cost: R400 via Quicket. DURBAN I Heart Market

The “I Heart Market” is considered an iconic KZN artisanal retail experience that has gained a reputation for its high-quality hand-crafted and designed goods that include delicious foods, jewellery and accessories, leather goods, ceramics, visual arts, décor and clothing. There is a restaurant at the venue, a kids play area, a mini-train, a reptile park, Jump Park, the Tree Trails obstacle course, and a Park Run every Saturday morning. Where: Sugar Rush, next to Collisheen Estate in Ballito.

When: Saturday, February 4 from 8am. Cost: Free entry. Love Summer Market

Enjoy the outdoors at the Love Summer Market hosted in a private garden in Clansthal, the rolling garden offers shade and beautiful sea views while you browse a selection of carefully selected craft, clothing, décor and food stalls. This boutique craft market also provides a platform for the Clansthal Conservancy to raise funds for the conservancy’s environmental projects in the area. Where: 111 Pig n Whistle Drive in Clansthal.