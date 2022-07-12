Africa’s film industry set to converge for Durban Film Mart

The African film industry is getting ready to converge in Durban for the 13th Durban FilmMart (DFM) – the first physical edition in two years. The event takes place from July 22 to 24 at the Elangeni Hotel under the theme, “Revolution//Evolution – Changing The Narrative”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Film-makers from across the continent, producers and financiers are eagerly awaiting the face-to-face reunion after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the festival to be hosted online for the last two years. Magdalene Reddy, general manager of the Durban FilmMart Institute, said they are looking forward to once again hosting an in-person event in Durban. “It’s been a long time coming, but at last DFM will host a physical programme bringing film professionals together under one roof. For the fluid and fast-changing film industries of this vast and varied continent, the value of in-person connection and interaction cannot be over-estimated.”

“It is a crucial opportunity for gathering award-winning film-makers and producers, technical experts and financiers, and dynamic up-and-coming talent in one creative space. While DFM 2022 retains a powerful online programme for those who cannot make it, we strongly encourage in-person attendance to be part of this year’s buzz,” Reddy said. One of the key anchors at this year’s event is global streaming giant Netflix, who will be hosting a masterclass titled “A Netflix Guide to Post Production & Visual Effects”, led by post-production experts from Netflix, Leo De Wolff and Ben Perry. Ben Perry. Picture: Supplied. The session will provide a general overview of globally successful titles and processes with special attention given to “The Rain” and “Ragnarok”, two exceptional international Netflix series.

Story continues below Advertisement

Another special feature is a presentation by Tiktok highlighting why Tiktok and film make each other better. The presentation will be made by Carla Harris, media partnerships lead for sub-Saharan Africa at TikTok. Included in the masterclass series are “Developing Scripted Content” by Trace Studios and “Marketing and Distribution” by the National Film and Video Foundation. These topical sessions will feature experts Beverley Mitchell and Thandeka Zwana, who have both earned wide international recognition for their experience and expertise. Tracking the exponential growth of the animation sector, the DFM 2022 physical programme will also feature a session on distribution within the animation sector, and discuss how incubators and creative clusters form dynamic models for transformation within the industry.

Story continues below Advertisement