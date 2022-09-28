Afro Nation Portugal announces 2023 dates, returns to Praia da Rocha Beach

This week Afro Nation, which is the world's biggest afrobeats festival, announced the 2023 dates for its flagship Portugal edition. The festival will be returning to Praia Da Rocha beach in the Algarve between June 28 to 30 in 2023. This announcement was made alongside the release of the ;Afro Nation 2022 Official Aftermovie’, which premiered on YouTube earlier in the week.

The clip takes us back to the performances from festival headliners Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Chris Brown and Megan Thee Stallion in July. The festival also saw performances from legends P-Square and Beenie Man alongside newer acts like CKay, Popcaan, Shenseea, Omah Lay, Rema and Dadju. The new and popular Piano People stage also hosted a huge amapiano lin- up that included DJ Maphorisa, Musa Keys, Uncle Waffles, Young Stunna and Focalistic in front of 35 000 screaming fans.

“🚨 #ANP2023 EARLY ACCESS TICKETS ON SALE NOW. A very limited amount of early access tickets are available now 👉🏾 afronation.com. “Choose our payment plan option to secure your ticket with a deposit and pay off the rest in 4x monthly instalments,” they shared on Twitter. Speaking about the success of Portugal 2022 and the plans for next summer, the festival organisers said: “Afro Nation Portugal really felt like the culmination of everything we've been working towards, and managed to exceed everyone's expectations yet again.

Choose our payment plan option to secure your ticket with a deposit and pay off the rest in 4x monthly instalments pic.twitter.com/jxMNaejZ3m — Afro Nation (@afronation) September 23, 2022 “We can't wait to take everything up another level again in 2023 and bring everyone together on the beach for an unforgettable celebration of music and unity. See you all there!" Before next year’s Portugal iteration, Afro Nation will be rounding off the year in Ghana for new year with Davido, P-Square, Stonebwoy and more touching down in Accra from December 28 to 29. Early access tickets on sale now via AfroNation.com.