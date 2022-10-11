AfroFeast Music and Food Festival set to take over Bloemfontein

South Africa’s multicultural hub, the Free State, is set to provide a taste of live music and cuisine with the inaugural AfroFeast Music and Food Festival set for Saturday, November 19, at the Ramblers’ Club, Bloemfontein. Following last year’s soft launch, the inaugural AfroFeast festival seeks to be a “trailblazing annual event that cultivates the Free State tourism industry”.

The festival also aims to “provide a socio-economic value chain that hones into the diverse, multicultural province”. With the host province bordering five other provinces – Gauteng, the Northern Cape, KwaZulu Natal, North-West and the Eastern Cape – it promises to be a meeting place for people from all walks of life. The festival held a soft launch last year hosted by Somizi Mhlongo and featuring performances from the likes of Azana, Musa, Zamo and DJ Finzo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AFROFEAST (@afro.feast) “We are excited to launch what will be our flagship annual event. Hospitality is a core value of our business, and we look forward to providing a well-curated experience that patrons and vendors will cherish for years to come,” says Kholofelo Maleka, director at KM Holdings. A press release from Sheila Afari PR, publicists for the event, revealed: “Music and food lovers alike will immerse themselves in a multisensory experience indulging in soul food, spykos, chisa nyama and more unique meals from the Food Village stalls in addition to premium beer, ciders, cocktails and spirits from beloved and budding alcohol brands at the Beer Garden.” The festival line-up is set to feature some of South Africa’s biggest artists on their stage as well as showcase talent coming out of the Free State’s thriving musical ecosystem.

