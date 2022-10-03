AKA steals the show with his performance at ‘Hennessy Back to the City’ concert

AKA completely stole the show on stage at the largest hip hop festival, Hennessy Back to the City with his electrifying performance. Die-hard fans got to witness Supa Mega in all his glory during his Hennessy Moment as he took fans on a journey through his stellar catalogue of hits.

In recent years, the award-winning rapper has faced his fair share of turmoil that saw him being on the brink of being cancelled. During his performance, he told festival goers he is grateful to be able to still rock stages. Many may argue over AKA’s level of talent but it’s hard to dispute the fact that he knows how to perform. His set comprised backing vocalists and a live band.

The only thing missing from his performance was the South African national flag, he did make up for that with his exit where he rolled out in a vintage classic car. AKA was not the only superstar who graced the “Hennessy Back to the City” stage, the event was headlined by some of Mzansi’s greatest hip hop mavens including A-Reece, Big Zulu and Nadia Nakai. Also, some of the hottest acts of the moment 25K, Touchline and Roii took to the stage. The fallen legends in SA hip hop during performances were also celebrated with a moment of silence as well a freebie T-shirt honouring the late Riky Rick, Pro-Kid, HHP, CitiLyts and more.

International rap legends, Talip Kweli, Lost Boyz and Keith Murray had the crowd going wild. Talib Kweli on stage at the Hennessy Back to the City Festival in Joburg, Newtown. Picture: Supplied Kweli’s surprises of Madlib and Pharoahe Monch sealed the deal for hip hop lovers. After winning his fight against Priddy Ugly, Cassper Nyovest had his victory dance on stage with a surprise performance, made possible by Power Play.

Cassper Nyovest on stage at the Hennessy Back to the City Festival in Joburg, Newtown. Picture: Supplied. The “Hennessy Back to the City” concert certainly returned to Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Joburg with a bang. This was the first event with Hennessy at the helm since the partnership in 2020. The Hennessy VIP section was filled with the who’s who in hip hop and those who are fans of the genre and the cognac. The Sprite exclusive lounge also provided the ultimate experience for those lucky enough to get in. Drinks, snacks were flowing, ample seating allowing a person to enjoy the show and the best strawberry cheesecake.

The calendar event, which continues to highlight legends and trailblazers across music, street art and fashion, represents the pinnacle of artistic expression and urban culture. Market stalls and activities were located around the squares. Creatives could even showcase their talents with spray painting as A3 canvas sheets were available at one activation. Stylin’ Dreads was also on the ground, offering dreadlocks touch-ups, popular artist Rasta was also spotted in attendance with his artworks on display.