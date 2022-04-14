All eyes on Afro-pop star Kelly Khumalo

This Friday, afro-pop singer and businesswoman Kelly Khumalo will be hosting her first ever Gospel Explosion concert at Gold Reef City's Lyric Theatre from 7pm to 10pm. The Vocal Highness, as Khumalo is known, will be using the show to celebrate "the power of God that has brought us this far".

Khumalo will also be joined on stage by her musical friends Dr Hlengiwe Mhlaba, Takie Ndou and Pastor Bonsai. "We are exploding, literally," Khumalo told me of the show a few weeks ago. "It's been a long time coming. I've always wanted to reflect every now and then on who I am, what sustains me and the power behind the person I am.

"That's how Gospel Explosion was born. Initially it was supposed to be ’I Look To You’ before the first lockdown and then we had to cancel everything." Last week, Netflix premiered a new docuseries titled "Senzo: The Murder of a Soccer Star", which chronicled the murder of her then boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa. Meyiwa was shot dead in October 2014 while visiting Khumalo, who is also the mother of his daughter Thingo, in Vosloorus, Gauteng.

In the docuseries, Sara Blecher uses eyewitness accounts of what transpired as well as first-hand accounts by those closest to the couple to revisits his relationship with Khumalo and the events leading up to the fateful evening. Social media has been abuzz with speculation about Khumalo's alleged involvement in the incident for the past few weeks as the murder trial for five men accused of Meyiwa's murder has recently been making headlines. @sheabutterhun wrote: "Senzo’s sister said she received a call from Kelly Khumalo saying Senzo has been shot breaking up a fight between Zandie & Longwe.

