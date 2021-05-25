Angelique Kidjo and Yvonne Chaka Chaka set to make appearances at Africa Day Concert

The Africa Day Concert 2021 has announced a star-studded line-up of guest appearances from some of the most well-known faces on the continent and around the world.

This includes Angelique Kidjo, Congolese singer-songwriter Fally Ipupa and South Africa’s Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

The concert will also shine a spotlight on some of the most dynamic emerging artists from all over Africa.

These talented young artists will be seen by a global audience for the first time. They include Rozzy Sokota (Sierra Leone), Ary (Angola) and Mohamed Ramadan (Egypt).

Monde Twala, senior vice-president and general manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa commented, “We are thrilled to have some of Africa’s most notable stars, who will be celebrating Africa’s next global wave of talent.

“The Africa Day Concert 2021 will be a spectacular display of African excellence fitting of this year’s anniversary which also reflects current youth culture and energy.

“Viewers can expect a unique content experience that will be innovative, informative and entertaining.”

Alex Okosi, managing director of Emerging Markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at YouTube commented: “The Africa Day Concert is an important tribute to Africa.

“We are excited to have the next wave of African artists perform as we celebrate the 58th anniversary of this auspicious day.

“At YouTube, we are committed to continuing to showcase the power of African talent and creativity to the world.”

The concert will be hosted by Idris Elba. “I’m committed to shining a light on African culture, heritage and the arts.

“During a year when globally we have all had to reflect deeply on our purpose, I’ve taken inspiration from the continent with its diversity of voices, creativity and innovation. Here’s to Africa’s Next Global Wave,” said Elba.

The concert will stream globally on YouTube at 7pm CAT/6pm WAT and MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) at 9pm CAT/8pm WAT on Tuesday, May 25.

The show will also repeat on BET Africa (DStv Channel 130) on Wednesday, May 26 at 12pm CAT/11am WAT and on MTV Africa (DStv 130) Thursday, May 27, at 7pm CAT.