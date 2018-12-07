Anthony Hamilton. Picture: Matthews Baloyi/African News Agency (ANA)

Grammy Award-winning R&B and soul singer Anthony Hamilton is back in Mzansi as one of the headline acts at the Mahika Mahikeng Cultural Music Festival taking place this weekend. The annual North West province event that will be held from 6 December to 9 December. Festivalgoers will be entertained with a 4-day programme of various music, arts and cultural genres running.

Hamilton who is currently in the country said that South Africa is his home now and he always looks forward to being in the country.

Yall ready??!! 🇿🇦 Get your tickets!! We got a show for yall!! @Mahika_Mahikeng pic.twitter.com/MOs27Ws5f6 — Anthony Hamilton Official (@HamiltonAnthony) December 5, 2018

"I come here pretty often for the past couple of years, it feels like home. I have never been to Mafikeng but I am very excited to go it's my very first time and I hear it's very hot."

"We're very excited, we're going to have a great show lined up for you guys. All your favourite songs and a few treats that you guys may not expect."

WATCH: Anthony Hamilton will be at the #MahikaMahikengFestival this coming weekend pic.twitter.com/zqv4qR8BTj — Comfort Tshabalala (@Ms_Comfy) December 5, 2018

Hamilton, who performed in South Africa in August, won the heart of the nation when he surprised the crowd at his sold-out concert at the Sun Arena in Times Square in Pretoria when he sang in isiZulu. After the performance, he was gifted with an isiZulu name, Sikhumbuzo Anthony.

Hamilton will also perform a special one-night show titled "Her Heart" on 16 December in Limpopo.

Yep!! 16 DEC 2018! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/PkNUcv33ce — Anthony Hamilton Official (@HamiltonAnthony) November 25, 2018



