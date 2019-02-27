Photo by Tim Gouw from Pexels

Auditions are being held in Cape Town, Pretoria and Johannesburg to give young ballet dancers the opportunity of participating in the American Academy of Ballet’s 26th Summer School of Excellence. The American Academy of Ballet was founded by Mignon Furman, who was the Director of the UCT Ballet School before she immigrated to New York. Each year, about 30 dancers have attended the Summer School from various cities in South Africa; many assisted with the scholarships provided, which over the past five years has been in the region of R2 million.

Scholarships will be awarded for the 2019 Summer School. These vary from one week of the 8-week programme to a full scholarship (from 25% to 100%). The value of which is about R23 000 per week and is inclusive of all classes, meals, and accommodation in the dormitory on the college campus. Over R150 000 will be awarded this year at each of the audition venues.

This annual programme, which includes ballet technique, ballet repertoire, pointe, pas de deux, Neoclassical, Contemporary dance, Musical Theatre, Spanish Dance, Folk Dance, and the optional Performance Awards - will be held at two New York-based campuses - Adelphi University and the Sarah Lawrence College - from 16 June to 10 August 2019.

WHERE TO AUDITION

Cape Town

The Cape Town on 4 March is a regular ballet class. No solo variations are required. Dancers between the ages of 11 and 13 will audition at 3pm and 14 years and over from 4.45pm. The venue isLaerskool Jan van Riebeeck at 52 Kloof Street, Cape Town.

Pretoria and Jozi

Pretoria auditions are on 5 March at 3pm and Johannesburg auditions 6 March at 3pm. Both follow the same format as Cape Town. See venue details below.

Pretoria Auditions

Venue: Leap for Joy Dance Studio, Plot 182 (Bronberg Storage), Groote Schuur Building, Graham Road, Zwavelport, Tshwane

Jozi Auditions

Venue: Joburg Ballet Hoofdsreet, Braampark

WHAT ELSE?

Dancers should arrive 30 minutes before scheduled time.

Leotards and tights to be worn

If on pointe, to bring pointe shoes

To bring a photo in 1st arabesque

Dancers must have had a minimum of two years' training and will be expected to show an ability to perform the basic ballet techniques.

All dancers male and female complete the class.

Notice of acceptance will be advised within 3 days.

There is an Audition Fee of R300. Please bring this with you, as there are no credit card facilities.

Dancers wishing to register for the auditions or require more information should contact Joey Oosthuizen on 082 256 6001 or email [email protected]

For the Brochure and to apply online, download from this link.