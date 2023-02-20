Backstreet Boys announce SA dates for ‘DNA World Tour’ this May

If you’re 30 something and got a slight feeling to faint when you heard that Backstreet Boys is coming to South Africa, then you’re definitely a fan. In a first ever, the Backstreet Boys are embarking on their first tour to South Africa and tickets go on sale from February 24.

Big Concerts announced the tour date on social media. They wrote: “We gonna #QuitPlayingGames... Listen up #EveryBody #WeveGotItGoinOn 🎤🎶💥@backstreetboys are coming to South Africa for the first time ever‼️ 16 May @grandwestsa 19 May @timesquareza “🎫 Tickets for the #DNAWorldTour2023 go on sale Fri 24 Feb at 9 am exclusively from @ticketmasterza. The Discovery Bank pre-sale begins at 9 am on Wed 22 Feb from www.ticketmaster.co.za and will run until 8:59 am on Fri 24 Feb.

“For more tour & ticket info visit www.bigconcerts.co.za (link in bio). Brought to you by @947joburg and @kfmza #AnotherBigConcertsExperience“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG Concerts (@bigconcerts) Backstreet Boys have delivered the finest pop music for 29 years, making them one of pop’s most influential performers. With countless record-setting tours, numerous awards and worldwide sales in excess of 130 million, the band has been recognised as the best-selling boy band in history.

In early 2019, Backstreet Boys released a Grammy-nominated 10th studio album “DNA” on RCA Records. The album debuted at number one and featured the Top 10 hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”. The critically acclaimed and chart topping single was nominated for the Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy, and was their first hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 10 years.

Upon its release, the single went straight to number one on iTunes Top Songs and Global charts and charted in more than 22 countries. In May 2019, the Backstreet Boys kicked off the “DNA World Tour” - the group’s biggest arena tour in 18 years thanks to the global success of their number one new album. “The DNA World Tour” has seen the group sell out arenas all over North America, Europe, Asia and South America. The “DNA World Tour” kicks off in Cape Town on May 16 at Grand Arena, GrandWest, and on May 19 at SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria.

The band released the first episode of their new documentary series “Making Of The DNA Tour”, giving fans an inside look of the preparation for their highly anticipated world tour. Additional episodes will be available on “The Backstreet Boys YouTube” channel. Over the years, the Backstreet Boys continually captivated millions of people with their impressive catalogue of hit songs and creative partnerships.