Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival is back with a bang

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Music, film, art, design, dance, theatre and poetry are the order of the day at annual Bashu Uhuru Freedom Festival, which returns to Constitution Hill. The festival is aimed at developing and elevating creative talent within a wide variety of art forms. For the last eight years, in June, the Constitution Hill’s Bashu Uhuru Freedom Festival has showcased, celebrated and nurtured Africa’s artistic talent. Like so many other events, this festival also became a victim to the Covid-19 lockdown. Festival organisers were forced to rethink the event and helped transform it into a more tech-savvy user experience.

This year's event, with limited people in attendance, will also be held online from Monday, November 16, until Saturday, November 21.

Guests can look forward to a wonderful mix of art, music, design, film and poetry events, as well as seminars, workshops, webinars and masterclasses.

The outdoor Creative Uprising Film screenings will only be for those who redeem tickets for the physical event and will take place on 17,18,19 and 20 November from 7pm.

Some of the films showcasing at the event include “Moffie”, “Knuckle City”, “Loving Thokoza” and “Africa Cypher”.

The evening will kick off at 4pm with live DJ sets featuring among others of Maple The DJ, Fff_Laaa, Basmnt, Kitchen Mess, Ms Elisa and Olwee.

The Uprising Picnic on Saturday, November 21, starts at midday featuring the likes of MX Blouse, Sio, Abafazi, 251 Afrika, Marcus Harvey, Ncamisa and the Band, Easy Freak and ODC.

Elements of the program such as seminars, masterclasses, dialogues and the music festival will be free to view on both the Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival and Constitution Hill social media platforms.

Click here to redeem a free ticket for the physical events and more information about the festival, including the festival’s full program.