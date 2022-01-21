'Beautiful Things Exhibition' invites craft artists to showcase their works in a scenic setting

All crafter artists from across Mzansi are invited to participate in the “Beautiful Things Exhibition 2022”, a showcase of master crafts in Mpumalanga. The five-day craft exhibition is set to take place at the Graskop Gorge in March.

All artists in the craft sector are invited to submit entries in the following disciplines: ceramics, beadwork, wirework, wood, jewellery, paper, fabric painting and printing, quilting, leatherwork, pewter, glasswork, embroidery and mixed media. Submissions close on February 11. The “Beautiful Things” exhibition was conceptualised in 2001 when South Africa hosted the World Summit on Sustainable Development.

It has since been hosted in a variety of settings and venues, showcasing an assortment of high-quality hand-crafted products sourced from South Africa’s nine provinces. The hybrid 2022 iteration will comprise both a physical and a virtual component, for maximum reach and exposure. Department of Sport, Arts and Culture believes this important sub-sector in the creative industries should be celebrated for its rich potential for entrepreneurship and export opportunities.

“We believe the best ambassadors of South Africa's exquisite handmade products are the artists themselves. “With the Beautiful Things Exhibition 2022, commercial and retail buyers, as well as the South African public will have the opportunity to interact with these works in a picturesque natural setting at the Graskop Gorge that is as unique and beautiful as their work,” says John-Anthony Boerma curator of the exhibition. “We encourage crafters to submit their work for consideration, to showcase the vibrant breadth and depth of traditional and contemporary craft art across South Africa.”