Ben Harper. Picture: Supplied

Grammy-Award winning, multi-platinum-selling artists Ben Harper Ben Harper

is coming to South Africa in June 2019.

Ben Harper will headline at the

on 1 June at the Durban Botanic Gardens before heading to Cape Town on 4 June at GrandWest. He will wrap up his South African tour in Pretoria on 6 June at Sun Arena Time Square.

The genre-blending, singer, songwriter and guitarist plays an eclectic mix of folk, blues, hard rock, country, jazz and reggae. Growing up in a musical family, he quickly developed his craft as a singer-songwriter and guitarist, played his first gig at the age of 12 and by his early 20s performed live with iconic bluesman Taj Mahal.



Beginning with his 1994 debut, " Welcome To The Cruel World ," Harper released a string of eight studio albums over a decade and a half. This extraordinary run, featuring contributions from the Innocent Criminals , established him as a singularly powerful songwriter and performer with range across multiple genres and an unmatched ability to blend the personal and political.



The accolades poured in - Rolling Stone hailed his "jewels of unique and exquisitely tender rock & roll,” while Entertainment Weekly praised his "casual profundity," and Billboard said his music "reminds us of the power and beauty of simplicity."



Massive, international sold-out tours, Top 10 debuts in the US, Gold and Platinum certifications overseas, and a slew of TV appearances cemented Harper and the band's status as genuine global stars.



Tickets go on sale Thursday, 14 February 2019 at 9am from howler.co.za/BenHarper





Tour Dates: Ben Harper Live in South Africa

Durban:

1 June 2019: Zakifo Music Festival - Durban Botanic Gardens

Gates open at 3.30pm

Tickets from R350

Direct ticket link: https://www. howler.co.za/zakifo1june



Cape Town:

4 June 2019: Grand Arena, GrandWest

Doors open at 6pm

Tickets from R245

Direct ticket link: howler.co.za/BenHarperCPT



Pretoria:

6 June 2019: Sun Arena Time Square, Menlyn Maine

Doors open at 6pm

Tickets from R195

Direct ticket link: howler.co.za/BenHarperPTA Durban:Cape Town:Pretoria: Welcome To The Cruel WorldInnocent Criminals

Zakifo Music Festival