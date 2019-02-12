Grammy-Award winning, multi-platinum-selling artists Ben Harperis coming to South Africa in June 2019.
Ben Harper will headline at the Zakifo Music Festival on 1 June at the Durban Botanic Gardens before heading to Cape Town on 4 June at GrandWest. He will wrap up his South African tour in Pretoria on 6 June at Sun Arena Time Square.
The genre-blending, singer, songwriter and guitarist plays an eclectic mix of folk, blues, hard rock, country, jazz and reggae. Growing up in a musical family, he quickly developed his craft as a singer-songwriter and guitarist, played his first gig at the age of 12 and by his early 20s performed live with iconic bluesman Taj Mahal.
Beginning with his 1994 debut, "Welcome To The Cruel World ," Harper released a string of eight studio albums over a decade and a half. This extraordinary run, featuring contributions from the Innocent Criminals , established him as a singularly powerful songwriter and performer with range across multiple genres and an unmatched ability to blend the personal and political.
The accolades poured in - Rolling Stone hailed his "jewels of unique and exquisitely tender rock & roll,” while Entertainment Weekly praised his "casual profundity," and Billboard said his music "reminds us of the power and beauty of simplicity."
Massive, international sold-out tours, Top 10 debuts in the US, Gold and Platinum certifications overseas, and a slew of TV appearances cemented Harper and the band's status as genuine global stars.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, 14 February 2019 at 9am from howler.co.za/BenHarper
Tour Dates: Ben Harper Live in South Africa
Durban:
1 June 2019: Zakifo Music Festival - Durban Botanic Gardens
Gates open at 3.30pm
Tickets from R350
Direct ticket link: https://www.
Cape Town:
4 June 2019: Grand Arena, GrandWest
Doors open at 6pm
Tickets from R245
Direct ticket link: howler.co.za/BenHarperCPT
Pretoria:
6 June 2019: Sun Arena Time Square, Menlyn Maine
Doors open at 6pm
Tickets from R195
Direct ticket link: howler.co.za/BenHarperPTA