Black Coffee has been confirmed for ULTRA South Africa 2020 Main Stage. Picture: Supplied

The wait is over for fans who have been eagerly awaiting the line-up for ULTRA South Africa 2020, which takes place in Cape Town and Johannesburg in February next year. Jamie Jones will be making his South African debut at the festival this year. A member of Hot Natured, an electronic music group, as well as the head of record label, Hot Creations, he has bagged Resident Advisor's Top DJ of 2011 honours. And he hosts his own "Paradise" party at Ibiza's DC10 nightclub.

Since the first edition in 2014, ULTRA South Africa has consistently boasted the world’s most talented DJs, unparalleled stage designs, and top tier production, and the 2020 festivals will be no exception.

Steve Aoki is in the ULTRA South Africa 2020 line-up. Picture: Supplied

Headlining the 2020 Main Stage is returning hit maker and international crowd-pleaser, DJ Snake, who will be back to close down the Cape Town and Joburg shows in the spectacular fashion he is known for.

ULTRA SA’s Main Stage will also feature South Africa’s own Black Coffee, who is one of the region’s proudest dance music exports and has cemented South Africa as a hub for inventive deeper, electronic sounds.

Playing alongside these two legends is none other than the time-traveling global DJ superstar Steve Aoki, who recently ranked one of DJ Mag’s Top 10 DJs in the world.