Blackstreet brings 90s R&B magic to Pretoria, shares love for SA music, and promises fans a dynamic night

The legendary American R&B group Blackstreet is set to ignite the stage tomorrow night at SunBet Arena in Pretoria. The iconic group, known for hits like "No Diggity" and "Don’t Leave Me," promises an unforgettable night of timeless classics for their fans.

The Grammy Award-winning group shares that they have been having an amazing experience in “the motherland,” noting that seeing the country in person is different from what they see on American television. “It’s a great feeling just to be in the motherland. You know, we’re from America, and a lot of times we get information from TV that shows different things. You’ve really got to come here to see the real deal and connect with the people,” says Levi Little. The Blackstreet members are eager for their South African fans to bring the energy that they are best known for and enjoy the show, as the group will be doing the same on stage.

“They say you guys are so lively, so we want to see just how lively you are! We want to see you singing along,” says Chauncey Black, one of the members. When asked about South African artists they’re currently enjoying, Chauncey Black shared that he’s a fan of amapiano star Tyla, describing her as “dope” while Levi Little added that she embodies a 90s vibe. Regarding collaborations with local artists, Blackstreet is open to suggestions, though they don’t have anyone specific in mind.