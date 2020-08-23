Bonang Matheba celebrates women at the annual Nubian Music Festival

Just when we thought the multi-talented Bonang Matheba could not get any greater, the queen surprises us again. Matheba will be hosting the Nubian Music Festival, a festival she also co-produces. The country’s largest cultural and lifestyle festival will be held on August 29 in celebration of Women’s Month. And hosts an array of talented artists like Judith Sephuma, Lady Zamar, Sho Madjozi and Amanda Black. The event will be held at Sun City and will be live streamed from 3pm. Matheba said that August is an important month for women to be inspired to realise their dreams.

“I’m excited to be producing my first livestream music event, especially from Sun City, in the province where I was born.

This is an important month for women to be inspired to realise their dreams and this livestream intends to do just that along with some of the country’s and Africa’s greatest female artists in their music fields,” Matheba said.

Nubian Music Festival Founder Mpho Mathope said it is an honour to be able to livestream this celebration of South African women and especially the amazing artists who present our music heritage to the world.

“We’re also excited that we can bring the Nubian goal of promoting social togetherness and cultural tolerance to an even larger audience in the age of Covid-19,” said Mathope.

The artist line-up includes a veritable who’s who of South African women artists across a range of genres which make up the country’s extraordinary music sound-culture, including: Queen of Afro Jazz, Judith Sephuma; Limpopo’s superstar rapper Sho Madjozi; house/dance star Lady Zamar; platinum-selling Afro-pop princess, Amanda Black; and Mahikeng “groove queen”, Aus Tebza.

Tickets to the Nubian Music Festival are on sale on Computicket online, Shoprite and Checkers stores across South Africa.

Telkom subscribers and customers can buy tickets directly with their phone numbers and Telkom accounts via Telkom’s official premium livestream platform OAS1SONE and Rockstar Television on Telkom Plus.

Namibian fans can purchase tickets directly from Namibian ticket platform Webtickets Namibia online or in-store nationally across Namibia at any Pick n Pay store.