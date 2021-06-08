Bontle Modiselle, Tebza & Rudi Smit looking for talent to represent SA at 'Dance Your Style' world champion

Dancers from all corners of the world will hit the stage to compete for the title of the “Red Bull Dance Your Style” world champion in December.

The style dance competition will see dancers battle against each other in different street dance styles including sbujwa, amapiano, pantsula, hip hop, popping, locking and many more.

What makes the competition unique is that the audience judge and decides who takes the crown in each battle.

South Africa’s road to the world final will begin this Youth Month with the “Red Bull Dance Your Style” country tour to search for the best dancers to represent the country at the world final.

The tour audition stops and workshops will be taking place in Joburg, Polokwane, Durban, Gqeberha, Cape Town, and Pretoria culminating in the national final set to take place in October where the winner will be crowned to represent South Africa at the world final.

The country tour features top of the dance scene including Bontle Modiselle, Sne Mbatha, Rudi Smit, Tebza, Lee-Shane, Limpopo Boy, 250Machine.

Commenting on the show, king of pantsula dance, Teboho ‘Tebza’ Diphehlo who represented South Africa at the “Red Bull Dance Your Style” world final in Paris in 2019, says he is excited for the global showpiece to be coming to South Africa.

“It makes sense for South Africa to host the second ’Red Bull Dance Your Style’ global final.

“Our country has a rich and diverse heritage in dance.

“Dance is often used as a form of day-to-day expression and to celebrate the past and the present. I am thrilled that South Africa will be at the centre of the world in 2021 by hosting the ’Red Bull Dance Your Style’ world final,” says Tebza.

The “Red Bull Dance Your Style” crew is embarking on the 7-city roadshow across the country from June 9-24, search for some of the best talent around the country to enter the competition.

For more information on the competition and national tour dates and venues visit “Red Bull Dance Your Style”.