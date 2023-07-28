Boyz II Men add additional show to SA tour dates

As anticipation grows for Boyz ll Men’s upcoming South African tour dates, the band’s promoters G21 Live and Vertex Events have confirmed an additional show for Wednesday, November 1 at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria. The trio, who notably hold the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time with an astounding 64 million albums sold worldwide, will begin their four city tour at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town in October.

They will then head off to the Sunbet Arena in Pretoria, the Sun City Superbowl in the North West and then the Durban International Convention Centre. “Boyz II Men’s management team last night confirmed an additional show and we are delighted to announce it to the fans,” shared G21 Live frontman Glen Netshipise. “As always, we look forward to delivering yet another quality production with this multiple award-winning music outfit.

“We urge the public to get their tickets as soon as possible to avoid any disappointment”, Netshipise stated. “The tour will indeed be worth the long wait.” Limited tickets for this seated concert are now available only at Ticketpro and range from R890 to R1590.